Money raised for TT good causes

Braddan Commissioners’ vice chairman, John Quaye, presented representatives from the TT Riders Association and the ACU Benevolent Fund with cheques for £270.37.

The money was raised from racing fans during this year’s TT and Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling at the commissioners’ Memorial Hall in Union Mills.

The garden is popular with spectators and the commissioners open the hall for the use of marshals and fans free of charge.

John Quaye said: ‘Braddan Commissioners have organised charity collections at the Memorial Hall for several years and we’re grateful to the fans who donated so generously to these worthwhile causes.’.

Photo shows (L-R) Colin Whiteway, clerk to Braddan Commissioners, Frances Thorp of the TT Riders’ Association, Wyn Evans of the ACU Benevolent Fund and Braddan Commissioners’ vice chairman, John Quaye.

