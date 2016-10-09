Monster Dash fun for Junior Achievement

Ghouls, ghosts and goblins will be taking part in a Monster Dash along Douglas seafront on Sunday, October 30.

The event, open to all ages and abilities and even well-behaved pets, is raising money for Junior Achievement.

The Monster Dash fun run and walk starts at 3pm. Everyone who completes the course will receive a medal and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

Entry is £6 (under fours go free with a paying adult). It’s £20 to enter a family/team of four.

Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/monsterdash