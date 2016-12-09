Moorhouse - the quiet man of politics

He is truly the quiet man of Manx politics.

Over the two full Tynwald sittings, one special sitting to elect the Chief Minister and six House of Keys sittings that he’s attended (he was absent on parliamentary business in England at a seventh) Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse had said just four words in parliament since he was elected.

Those four words – ‘I will second him’ – were spoken at the first sitting of the Keys on September 27 when he seconded fellow Arbory, Malew and Castletown MHK Graham Cregeen as a member of Tynwald’s standing orders committee.

Since then, we haven’t heard anything from Mr Moorhouse.

He has, however, been elected to the economic policy review committee and he has been appointed political member of the Department of Infrastructure and Department of Health and Social Care.

Presumably, he will be making spoken contributions in those roles. And it’s true to say that those who make their voices heard most don’t necessarily say the most of significance.

In the meantime, Isle of Man Newspapers will look forward to reporting on all his contributions to parliamentary debates and question time in the weeks and months to come.

Former Castle Rushen High School economics teacher Mr Moorhouse topped the poll in Arbory, Castletown and Malew in September’s general election, securing 1,066 votes.