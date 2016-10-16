Moped rider banned after performing high-five manoeuvre with foot

A moped rider who rode along Douglas promenade with his leg sticking in through his friend’s car window said he was trying to ‘high five’ the driver - with his foot.

The moment of exuberance, during this year’s TT fortnight, earned 26-year-old Josh Arthur Corlett a conviction for careless driving from Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, who described the gymnastics as ‘stupid and foolhardy’.

The defendant, who lives at High View Road in Douglas, was spotted by police as he was riding along in a traffic stream on the evening of June 1.

For the prosecution, Hazel Carroon said police saw Corlett ‘put his leg up and through the window of a small car, which was driving alongside him, and the driver put his hand on the defendant’s foot.

‘When he saw police, he removed the foot and pulled over,’ she added.

The scooter’s tax disc was five months out of date and an examination by the vehicle test centre found multiple faults with the moped’s tyres, forks, mirrors, speedometer and body panels. Corlett admitted all facts but told police he was not riding carelessly.

Defending him, Peter Taylor said Corlett had put the scooter back on the road only two weeks earlier and was not aware of the faults it had.

Describing the careless driving as a ‘low end offence’ he said: ‘His friend in the car was ‘high-five-ing’ other motorcyclists as they passed and he thought he would do something different with his friend, using his foot.’

But Mrs Hughes disagreed, saying it was a deliberate act, and one of the stupidest she had come across.

He was fined £300 for careless driving, £350 for the moped’s dangerous condition and £50 for no tax, plus £50 costs. His licence was endorsed. Mrs Hughes told him due to the timing and nature of the offence, during the busy TT period, he was to be banned from driving for six months.