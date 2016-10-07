More chances to find out about our heritage

There are more chances to find out more about the island’s heritage this weekend.

Heritage Open Days, which began last weekend, will take place tomorrow and on Sunday too.

The Centenary Centre in Peel is opening its doors to show visitors backstage tomorrow from 2pm to 5pm. It has never opened behind the scenes to the general public before.

Douglas Council’s waste services will show visitors what happens to kerbside recycling. Hourly tours take place tomorrow, E-mail heritageopendays@gov.im to book a place.

A full programme of the events is available from all Manx National Heritage sites and the Welcome Centre. You can also access the programme at www.manxnationalheritage.im