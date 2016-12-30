More pictures of Hunt the Wren festivities

We have uploaded more photos of Hunt the Wren celebrations.

Traditional gatherings took place around the island on Monday.

Hunt the wren at School Port St Mary .

Events took place in Port St Mary, Douglas, St John’s, Kirk Michael, Ballaugh and Ramsey.

In Port St Mary more than 80 people took part in the festivities, with dancers filling the car park at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey. Participants sang and danced their way through the village, ending up at The Albert.

About 30 people took part in the Hunt the Wren outside The Mitre in Kirk Michael.

And the arboretum car park in St John’s was filled with singers and dancers bestowing good luck blessings.

Hunt the wren at School Port St Mary .

Hunt the Wren is always danced on Boxing Day, or St Stephen’s Day, and involves a circular dance, with a pole, decorated in ivy and displaying the body of the wren, held in the middle.

The feathers of the wren were once thought to bring good luck, especially for fishermen.

The song that accompanies the dance describes the hunting, killing, cooking and eating of the unfortunate bird

See photos we uploaded on iomtoday.co.im on Monday here.

Hunt the Wren in Kirk Michael

Hunt the Wren in Kirk Michael

Hunt the Wren at St John's