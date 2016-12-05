More police specials to be recruited

Police chiefs are planning to recruit more special constables in the new year.

But Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey insisted there was no intention of volunteers being used to replace police officers.

He was replying to the question in the House of Keys from LibVan Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper who asked whether the Constabulary would benefit from a greater number of Special Constables.

There are currently 35 Special Constables and about a dozen Community Volunteers.

Eleven new Specials were recruited in January this year, and Mr Malarkey told the Keys that a recruitment exercise will be undertaken early in 2017.

The Minister said: ‘The Chief Constable is keen to see proper, effective and imaginative use of volunteers as a way of providing the work that helps the Constabulary, and I support him in this ambition.’

He explained that this year a senior management team was appointed for the Special Constabulary and, in conjunction with the Chief Constable, it is producing a plan to develop volunteering across the Manx Force.

‘The plan will broaden the activities of Special Constables and the volunteers, as well as updating recruitment and career developments for volunteers for the future,’ he told MHKs.

It costs more than £1,000 to train and equip at Special Constable.

Dr Alex Allinson (Ramsey) said specials should not be seen as a permanent replacement for police officers whose numbers have decreased from 248 in 2011, to 214.

Mr Malarkey said: ‘There is no question of Special Constables replacing Constables. It is a matter of working alongside and helping the Force.

‘They are very valued. In the future we will be looking for even more specialised Special Constables who may help us with IT operations, etc.

‘We must remember these Special Constable also have a full-time job – most of them – and they have to balance a full-time job with being a Special Constable and also balance their home life as well, so it is not always that easy to recruit.’