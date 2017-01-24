Most think we should show photo ID before we board the boat to and from the Isle of Man

People travelling to and from the Isle of Man and by sea should show photographic identification to the authorities before they could get on a ferry.

That’s the view of most people who took part in a survey for the government.

Further consideration is required to enable the department to make an informed decision Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey

The public consultation was conducted by the Department of Home Affairs.

It revealed ‘broad support’ for the introduction of border identity checks for people travelling to and from the Isle of Man by sea.

It would make the situation the same as for people travelling by air.

The majority of respondents were in favour of additional measures being put in place in the island’s ports to ‘strengthen efforts to protect the Isle of Man and its people’.

The department has published the summary of responses to its consultation in principle on the government website.

People entering and leaving the island via sea ports are currently not required to produce photographic identification.

The consultation sought the views of the public on whether this needs to change to aid the detection of criminal and terrorist-related activity, such as drug smuggling and money laundering.

There was a large response to the public consultation, with 973 submissions received via an online questionnaire and another 115 by email or letter.

The department has said it will take these comments into account during further consideration of the issue with its partner agencies, businesses and passenger transport organisations. Any potential changes in the Isle of Man will also be viewed in the context of the UK’s approach to border security following the decision to leave the European Union.

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey MHK said: ‘The public consultation achieved its intention of stimulating public discussion and I wish to thank everybody who provided feedback.

‘We were aware of strong feelings on both sides of this issue, so it was important to hear people’s views.

‘The majority of those who wrote to us or completed the online survey supported the idea of introducing ID verification at our ports as a way of combating criminal activity and the threats the world at large is facing.

‘This was balanced against concerns over the potential inconvenience to ferry passengers and impact on the local economy.’

He added: ‘It is clear that further consideration is required to enable the department to make an informed decision on whether or not to take this proposal forward. We will continue to work with relevant parties, as well as to monitor developments locally and internationally.’

