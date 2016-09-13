Mother stole from shop takings to pay off son’s debts

A 20-year-old man from Andreas has been convicted of handling cash stolen by his mother worth £2,625.

Thomas Kristian Atherton, of Kiondroghad Road, pleaded guilty to the charge in court and will be sentenced on October 19.

The court heard how between November 2014 and May 2016 Atherton’s mother, Michelle Atherton, also of Kiondroghad Road, had been working at Spar in Parliament Street in Ramsey and was in charge of banking the daily takings six days a week.

During her time working there it was discovered that there was a discrepancy in the takings of £2,625.

She was quizzed and admitted she had taken the money because she had been having financial problems.

Her son, Thomas, was said to have been in debt, due to having bought a number of vehicles he could not afford, bank loans and insurance, a phone bill and bills for work on the vehicles.

He was said to have turned to his mother for help. She then started taking money from the shop’s takings to give to him.

The court heard that Atherton knew that his mother had been taking ‘£20 here and there’, but sometimes up to £100.

By May 2016 Atherton knew that the police were speaking to his mother and went to police headquarters voluntarily.

He fully admitted the offence to police and confessed that he was aware his mother gave him money taken from the shop.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500.

Michelle Atherton is scheduled to be sentenced for theft on Thursday.

