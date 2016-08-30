A 48-year-old Onchan man has been convicted of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Timothy John Betteridge, of St Catherine’s Terrace, had four other driving related charges against him withdrawn and will be sentenced on October 4.

The court heard how, on January 4 at 9.45pm, Betteridge was riding a Triumph 649cc motorcycle along Loch Promenade towards Tower House Road when he hit a metal cigarette bin and mounted the front steps of the Sefton Hotel.

The hotel’s deputy manager came out to help Betteridge and found him still sat astride the bike trying to restart the engine.

He was concerned the bike may catch fire as he could smell petrol and said that Betteridge kept closing and opening his eyes and was bleeding from the mouth.

The deputy manager said that he told Betteridge to get off the bike more than once but he just said ‘don’t call the police’ and carried on trying to start the engine.

He was said to be conscious but in an unresponsive state.

Betteridge was eventually helped off the bike and an ambulance was called which took him for treatment at Noble’s Hospital.

He was told to produce his driving licence at a police station within five days and did so, but only held a provisional licence which permitted him to ride bikes up to 125cc.

Betteridge was interviewed by police voluntarily and told them he thought he could ride bikes with low brake horse power.

He admitted that he had no insurance and hadn’t been displaying ‘L’ plates. He is also currently disqualified from driving.

Betteridge said that the rear brakes had locked causing him to crash.

Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition not to leave the island.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Motorbike ended up on the Sefton’s steps Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...