Motorcyclist is injured in accident

A motorcyclist’s leg was injured in an accident yesterday.

It happened at about 4.45pm at the junction of Prospect Hill and Athol Street in Douglaa and involved a silver car and a red motorcycle.

The right turn lane heading down Prospect Hill was closed for a couple of hours while police investigators examined the scene.

Police are asking for any witnesses who saw the collisio, or assisted at the scene to contact the roads policing unit on 631212.