Motorist, 76, handed five year driving ban and £1,000 fine

A motorist who over-indulged on a lunchtime tipple has been banned from driving, just a year after regaining his licence following a similar offence.

Peter Whitney Fearnhead, of Fisherman’s Walk, Derbyhaven, failed a breathalyser test after drinking just two glasses of wine.

He was stopped by police as he drove a brown Mercedes A-class car from Castletown harbour towards the promenade on September 2.

At an earlier hearing, Michael Jelski, for the prosecution, told the court police spotted Fearnhead just before 6pm and followed him, stopping him on the promenade near James Road. He told the court the defendant pulled the car up in an awkward position and when he opened the car door, police could smell alcohol.

‘When they asked him to pull the car further forward, he seemed confused,’ he said.

Back at the police station, he gave a breath test reading of 61. The legal limit is 35.

The 76-year-old admitted drink-driving at an earlier hearing before Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, who noted Fearnhead had a previous drink driving conviction from 2013.

Representing him, Lydia Mulligan said Fearnhead had not believed the amount he had drunk would have put him over the limit.

‘He says if he had known, he would not have driven. It seems it is a combination of alcohol he drunk at lunchtime and a business meeting then alcohol that he drunk later on that put him over the limit. It was a serious error of judgement,’ she said.

She told the court the defendant had self-referred to the support service MOTIV 8 and was no longer drinking anything at all during the week.

‘He knows he’s going to get a ban and, given his age, that probably means he will not drive again,’ she said.

‘He is pragmatic about this and knows he will probably have to move house as a result. He’s a capable man with a strong work ethic,’ she said.

Sentencing him, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the defendant had excellent references and that he was personally mortified by the offence.

He received an eight-week suspended prison sentence, a £1,000 fine and pays £125 costs. He received a five-year driving ban and must take an extended test and a drivers’ alcohol rehabilitation course.