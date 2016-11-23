Mount Murray trial: Cross is found guilty of all charges

A roofer has been convicted of causing a fire which devastated a large part of the Mount Murray Hotel three years ago.

Roy Cross, 64, of Santon, was found guilty this afternoon of three charges of breaching health and safety legislation in connection with the November 2013 blaze.

The jury of six men and one woman took two hours to deliver their guilty verdicts of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, of failing to ensure the safety of all those in the hotel was not exposed to risk, and a third count of failing to notify the hotel of the type of work he was carrying out.

Each offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Deemster Main-Thompson warned Cross he could face a custodial sentence.

He told the Court of General Gaol Delivery: ‘Having regard to the severity of the breaches and the potentially serious consequences of those breaches and having regard to the fact that the defendant fought the matter to the end, notwithstanding the strength of the evidence against him, I am obviously having to be considering the possibility of a custodial sentence.’

Cross was bailed pending his sentencing in about six weeks’ time.

He told reporters outside the court that he was too shocked to make a comment.

Cross, trading as Roofcraft, had been engaged by the Mount Murray Hotel to replace leadwork on the accommodation block with fibreglass. But following heavy overnight rain, the spoilt fibreglass was scraped off with a shovel and the defendant then used a blowtorch borrowed from the Mount Murray’s workshops to dry the plywood underneath - a decision which the Crown described as ‘catastrophic’.

The Deemster said there was ‘no justification whatsoever’ for the rumours that had persisted for some time that the tiles on the roof of the hotel were in any way responsible for the fire.

In an opening statement, defence counsel Ian Kermode had told the jury that the man-made roof tiles were flammable and readily combustible. But the jury heard no evidence that this was the case. Indeed, tests by a health and safety inspector showed that they would not catch fire even after applying a flame from a blowlamp for 10 minutes.

The defence claimed that Cross was not an employer and so he could not be convicted of any of the three offences. But in his summing up , the Deemster said there did not need to be written terms of contract.

