Mountain Road to close on Thursday as race signage and furniture is removed

Road closed

Road closed

0
Have your say

The Mountain Road will be closed on Thursday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The closure will be from Barrule Park in Ramsey to the Creg-ny-Baa and is being put in place by the Depertment of Economic Development to allow the safe removal of TT course signage and race furniture.

Access to properties will be maintained.

Back to the top of the page