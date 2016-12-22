Mrs Claus makes surprise visits to superhero kids

Superhero children from across the island have been receiving an extra special present from Santa.

Some 52 youngsters were nominated for the charity Little Piece of Hope’s Secret Santa initiative.

Harriet Kneale receives a present from a special Santa visit her home in Birchleigh Close, Onchan, courtesy of the Little Piece of Hope Charity

Aileen Rampton stepped into the shoes of Mrs Claus to make surprise deliveries to schools and homes.

The charity’s founder, Helen Sheppard, explained: ‘The initiative is about spreading some happiness to children who really deserve it and saying well done for everything you’ve done.’

The children have been nominated for a variety of reasons, including those coping with illness or going through hardship, supporting family members through illness and charitable deeds in the community.

Mrs Claus visited Arbory School pupil Liam Taylor during lesson time to deliver his present, a Hornby train set.

Ella Whorral takes a break from bag packing to receive her gifts

Liam, aged six, has a rare skull problem called craniosynostosis, which has caused problems with his vision and meant he has had to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile Harriet Kneale, of Onchan, was recognised for her efforts raising £1,100 for the charity National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society (NASS), chosen as her dad has spinal problems.

Harriet, aged eight, received a Hatchimal toy.

And eight-year-old Ella Whorral, of Douglas, was surprised to receive a visit from Mrs Claus while she was doing a bag pack in aid of Crossroads on Saturday.

Ella was nominated by her mum for being an ‘amazing little sister’ to severely autistic brother.

Top of her wish list was a helicopter for her younger brother.

And Dylan Walton received a penguin experience at the Wildlife Park.

Dylan, aged four, has a brain injury called peroventricular leucomalacia which has caused him to have epilepsy and cerebal palsy.

Helen told iomtoday: ‘The children have been so happy and also surprised.

‘It’s also been very humbling hearing the children’s stories – they are all amazing children.’

She thanked all the organisations and individuals that supported the initiative.

They also include the NSC, which donated a year’s swimming pass to a family, and the Steam Packet.