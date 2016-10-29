MSPCA column: Advice about seal pups and Bolt the guinea pig needs a new home

This is the time of year when we receive lots of calls from the public about seal pups appearing to be stranded on our beaches.

We’re always on hand to give advice about specific sightings, and we will intervene if necessary, but the vast majority of seal pups don’t need any help.

Both the Atlantic grey seal and the harbour or common seal can be found in Manx waters. In the autumn, females come on to land to give birth to a single pup.

Usually they pick remote locations, such as the Calf of Man, although sometimes pups can be seen on the mainland too.

The female leaves her pup while she goes out to sea to hunt for food and so a passer-by may assume the pup has been abandoned.

The ManxSPCA is working closely with Coastguard and Manx Wildlife Trust to co-ordinate responses to seal pup sightings.

If the pup appears to have no physical sign of injury, it will be left in situ for at least one turn of the tide. The biggest threat to the pup comes from dogs, and from the close proximity of humans, which may scare off the mother seal.

If the mother seal does not return, the pup will be brought to live in one of the seal pens at Ard Jerkyll, but this really is a last resort.

Older seal pups have better life chances when they come to us, because they have already started to eat fish.

Older pups sometimes become exhausted in rough seas, and simply need time to recuperate on land and so, as with the very young pups, they need to be observed in situ for several hours.

If they don’t go back out to sea then a few days spent in our seal pens enables them to gain body weight and strength, and to be checked over by a vet, before they are released back where they came from.

The seal pens are located at the side of the small animals unit, and can be viewed from the outside. We will let you know when the first pup comes to us so that you can come to Ard Jerkyll and take a look at him or her.

Seal pups might look like cute fluffy creatures, but they can be aggressive and they can bite.

In contrast, Bolt, the little guinea pig, is very cute and fluffy and completely non aggressive!

She is desperately seeking a new home with another guinea pig because her partner died, and now she’s on her own.

Bolt is only two years old, and given she could live until she’s eight she should give her new owners years of enjoyment.

She will need an outdoor run and suitable, weatherproof housing with ample hay to keep her warm and for her to graze on throughout the day.

Her favourite fresh food is celery, but she likes most vegetables and because she has long hair she will need to be groomed daily, which is something she really enjoys.

We have two beautiful long-haired cats with us at the moment with similar grooming requirements.

Smokey and Guinness are 12-year-old siblings who had a loving home for many years, but their previous owner had to move house and could not take them with her.

Smokey (female) is an unusual tortoiseshell, grey and white colour and Guinness (male) is black and white

While they enjoy each other’s company they like to have human company too - they are incredibly affectionate, and will nuzzle and purr loudly at anyone who takes time to sit with them in the socialisation room.

They need a quiet, peaceful home with no young children, ideally with an owner who can spend time with them. Please come and meet them.

Our annual Christmas craft and artisan fair is being held in the PlayBarn at Ard Jerkyll this coming Sunday, October 30.

There will be a huge variety of unusual and creative things on sale, with local artisans showcasing their talents.

The fair starts at 12pm and finishes at 4pm, and it’s the perfect opportunity to buy your Christmas presents early, or simply to treat yourself to something special.