MSPCA column: Dangers of de-icer and anti-freeze to dogs and cats

It’s the time of year when car owners are resorting to using de-icer on their car windows, and anti-freeze in car radiators, but very few will realise just how poisonous the chemicals in these products are for dogs and cats.

Very small amounts can be fatal, and in recent years the RSPCA has tried to quantify the scale of the problem in the UK.

Whilst it can’t put an exact figure on the deaths caused by de-icers and anti-freeze it estimates that the number is in the thousands with some deaths, sadly, being caused deliberately. It seems that the liquids used in the products are palatable to dogs and cats, and so anyone with malicious intentions would find them both easily available and easy to administer as a means of poisoning.

What are the signs of poisoning?

As well as campaigning for manufacturers to label their products with appropriate ‘health warnings’ the RSPCA gives advice for pet owners to be extra vigilant, check their pet’s health regularly, know the signs and symptoms of poisoning, and seek veterinary help immediately should any be seen. The sooner the animal receives veterinary treatment the better the chances of survival.

The main symptoms are as follows and become evident from 30 minutes after ingestion: vomiting, appearing drunk and uncoordinated, seeming sleepy or depressed, and having fits and difficulty breathing.

And without wishing to depress everyone too much, please also be reminded that some festive favourites can be highly poisonous for dogs and cats – the list includes poinsettias, mistletoe, holly and the Christmas cactus.

Buddy the border cCollie

On to happier matters! We have had several new arrivals in our kennels in the last week, all eminently rehomeable but simply needing the right home.

We assess all our dogs before they are officially placed for adoption, and Buddy has just finished his assessment.

He is still a baby – just 10 months old – but his early life has left him anxious and in constant need of reassurance.

He was teased by children and so he would not be best suited to a household with younger children.

He would benefit from the companionship of another dog and he is super athletic and so he will need an active new family who will take him on long walks and allow him to burn off energy.

As with most border collies, Buddy is very intelligent and he would enjoy training, and possibly competing, in agility or obedience classes with one of the many dog clubs we have on the island – visit the Kennel Club’s website (www.thekennelclub.org.uk) for further information.

Dogs of a smaller size are invited to attend a Christmas ‘Mini Mingle’ that will be taking place in the PlayBarn at Ard Jerkyll on Sunday, November 27. It starts at 2pm and there will be a variety of fun competitions, including fancy dress, for the dogs and cakes and refreshments for their human companions.

There’s no need to book a ticket – entrance is free and you simply need to turn up on the day.

The cats in our cattery will, no doubt, show characteristic feline distain towards the pugs, Chihuahuas, Yorkies and Pomeranians that come to the party.

We have some very large cats with us at the moment who would definitely outsize smaller dogs – Leo is a big tabby; Clive is tabby and white; and Rooster and Booster are a jet-black boy and girl sibling pair.

They are all beautiful cats and their size gives them a real presence.

Amazing Amazon

With Christmas now very definitely on the horizon, we hope that you will consider a gift that keeps on giving by either shopping in our charity shops (at 88 Buck’s Road in Douglas or 64 Parliament Street in Ramsey), or by purchasing your presents through our Amazon Affiliates site.

The site can be accessed via a link on our website homepage (www.themanxspca.com) which takes you straight through to the Amazon pages.

Amazingly, any purchase you make through this link will result in up to 10 per cent of the purchase price being donated to the society, at absolutely no additional cost to the purchaser

It’s Amazon’s way of giving back to charity, and so please make use of it.