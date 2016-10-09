MSPCA column: Different views on cat cafes

Cat cafes are growing in number across the UK with eight dotted around the UK (our nearest is in Manchester), three more due to open by the end of the year, and at least six more in 2017.

The cafes allow cats to roam freely around guests, who are able to stroke and play with them.

Some of the cafes double up as rehoming centres, and many of the cats in the cafes have come from rescue shelters.

Opinion is divided as to whether these cafes are good or bad for the cats involved.

The RSPCA’s main concerns are that a large number of cats should not be kept together in one place, and they should have access to outdoor space.

Cats Protection are concerned about the large number of strangers interacting with the cats, particularly boisterous children, which can be stressful for many felines.

Cafe owners answer the critics by stressing that cat welfare is their top priority, and that they only choose cats that thrive in a social environment.

There is general agreement, though, that the cafes need to be better regulated.

We have the best of both worlds here at Ard Jerkyll – you can have a lovely meal and a freshly brewed tea or coffee in our tearooms, and then go and sit on a sofa with the cats in one of three socialisation rooms within the cattery.

We have some beautiful cats waiting for you to visit them, including two boys, Suka and Tufta, who are in the blue socialisation room.

Suka is quite a shy, and very sweet, black Manx cat.

Tufta is much more confident and he is a wonderful example of a big ginger tom (although he’s neutered of course) with a real personality and presence.

He is also very talkative when he wants something – a cat that can’t be ignored!

As far as we know the boys are not related, but they are a bonded pair and so must be rehomed together ideally to a quiet house with no young children.

We’re sometimes asked if dogs can be admitted into the tearooms and the answer is, unfortunately, ‘no’ mainly due to the fact that the kitchen area is open-plan and is adjacent to the area where diners sit.

We simply would not be able to meet food hygiene requirements if dogs were allowed near the food preparation area.

However, the tearooms has several large picnic tables just outside, and dogs and their owners are most welcome to use them.

Dogs on leads are also welcome to walk around the nature trail, which runs behind the kennels.

Eva enjoys her forays around Ard Jerkyll, and she likes exploring and meeting people – she just isn’t good with other dogs.

She is a six-year-old brindle and white Staffie, in a smaller than usual size, and she came to us because her owners moved house.

She has a thyroid problem which is managed with minimal medication, and the ManxSPCA will continue to pay it for even when Eva is rehomed.

Eva needs an owner who has the confidence to overcome the prejudice associated with her breed, and who will continue with her training.

Why not come and take her for a walk one afternoon, and see at first hand what a lovely dog she is, and then relax in the tearooms afterwards?

The tearooms are open every day except Monday, 10am to 4pm. If you are visiting from the south please watch out for the closure of the main junction in Foxdale, which is imminent.

Our charity shops play a very important part in raising the funds we need to run Ard Jerkyll.

The Douglas shop at 88 Buck’s Road is now into its fourth successful year, and we’re hoping to replicate its success with our new shop at 64 Parliament Street in Ramsey.

The shop opened on Tuesday, and it has been well received locally.

Both shops sell men and women’s clothes, smaller household items and bric-a-brac – all at amazingly low prices.

They do not sell electrical items or children’s clothes or toys. Donations of items to sell are always welcome, and can be dropped off in shop opening hours which are 10am to 4pm.

Buck’s Road is open every day except Sunday; and Parliament Street is open Tuesday to Saturday.