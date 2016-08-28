MSPCA column: Mittens has six toes on each foot

We have a particularly unusual young kitten to tell you about this week.

She’s called Mittens and she is a polydactyl cat which means that she has six toes on each of her feet rather than the usual five on the front feet and four on the back.

She also has no tail, which makes her even more special.

She is one of a litter of four, and although two of her siblings have ‘stumpy’ tails none of them are polydactyl.

Polydactyl cats were extremely popular as ship’s cats in the 18th and 19th centuries

Although there is some controversy over whether the trait originated as a mutation on the East Coast of the USA or was brought there from Britain there seems to be agreement that it spread widely as a result of cats carried on ships originating in New England.

The prevalence of polydactyly among the cat population of various sea ports correlates with the dates when they first established trade with New England.

Sailors valued polydactyl cats for their extraordinary climbing and hunting abilities, helping to control rodents on board ships, and some sailors also considered the cats to be extremely good luck when at sea.

Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway was a famous aficionado of polydactyl cats, after being first given a six-toed cat by a ship’s captain.

Upon Hemingway’s death in 1961, his former home in Key West, Florida became a museum and a home for his cats, and it currently houses approximately 50 descendants of his cats about half of which are polydactyl.

Because of his love for these animals, polydactyl cats are sometimes referred to as ‘Hemingway Cats’.

Mittens, our very own Hemingway Cat, has a new home to go to as soon as she is weaned. If you are interested in rehoming a kitten please call into the cattery and complete an adoption form.

We have a short waiting list for kittens but the cattery team endeavour to match the right kitten, or kittens, to the right home as quickly as they can.

While we have no shortage of people wanting kittens, as regular readers will know, we have certain dogs that stay with us for long periods of time either because they are large in size or they are a ‘bull’ breed.

The ‘bull’ breeds are mistakenly thought of by some people as being more aggressive than most dogs.

However, the Staffordshire bull terrier and the English bull terrier do not appear in the top ten of any of the recent studies into dog aggression.

You may be surprised to know that the Dachshund is usually top of these lists, with the Chihuahua not far behind!

Molly, a super friendly and affectionate brindle and white Staffie, is only two and so her boisterousness towards other dogs is something that can be worked on.

With time, and a new owner’s patience and commitment towards her training, she will provide a lifetime of pleasure and fun.

‘Once a Staffie owner, always a Staffie owner’ is a phrase we hear a lot because this breed is so special.

If you are looking to adopt a dog but you have reservations about Staffies, please come and meet one here at Ard Jerkyll so that you can see for yourself that they are the most loving of dogs.

Lola, the English bull terrier, has now finished her stint on the stage in Oliver! at the Gaiety Theatre.

She behaved so well both on the stage and off it, and although she has many admirers she has not yet found a new home.

Deciding to adopt a dog is not a decision that should be taken quickly and so we are still hopeful that a member of the Oliver! audience or the cast will come and visit Lola and spend time with her, and then ultimately decide to take her home.

And finally, although we do not yet have a firm opening date for our new charity shop at 64 Parliament Street in Ramsey we are recruiting volunteers to help out on a regular basis.

Please call Alex Morrison, the shop’s manager, on 406613 for an informal chat about the role.

Alex is also now able to take donations of clothes and household items, but please telephone her before you make plans to drop off any goods.