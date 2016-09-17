MSPCA column: Our guide to looking after rabbits

As prey animals rabbits naturally live in large groups and need company to feel safe, and so they should always be kept in pairs.

A well-bonded pair that have enough space will play together and groom each other, and watching them interact is one of the main pleasures of rabbit ownership.

They need to be neutered, though, to avoid fighting between same-sex pairs or unwanted litters between bucks and does.

All of the rabbits rehomed by the ManxSPCA are neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The small animals unit frequently assists adopters with the rabbit bonding process by introducing an owner’s existing rabbit to a ManxSPCA one in the pens at Ard Jerkyll.

The rabbits are placed into adjoining pens to begin with for a day or so, and then they meet each other for the first time in ‘neutral territory’ for short periods of time, building up to longer spells together.

The pair are given up to two weeks to bond in this way, and because the process is such a gradual one there is a high success rate.

This is a service that we provide free of charge to rabbit adopters, so that we can give the adoption process the best chance of succeeding.

We have several single rabbits looking for new homes, including the very pretty Aniseed.

She is an 18-month-old Flemish giant who is a very cheeky girl and keeps jumping into the food bucket to pinch pellets.

She is one of only two giants we have left at Ard Jerkyll having had several in our care over the summer months.

They are affectionately known as ‘gentle giants’ and Aniseed typifies this nickname with her friendly and sociable temperament.

Keeping rabbits and guinea pigs together was once a common occurrence.

Although they are sociable creatures, they should not be kept together because their respective diets are different and potentially harmful to another species.

And what about keeping rabbits with cats and dogs? This needs careful management because most cats and dogs will instinctively see rabbits as potential prey.

The experienced staff in our small animals unit are more than happy to give bespoke advice to potential rabbit adopters, and they all have experience of multi-pet households.

Over in the kennels most of the dogs we have in our care at the moment are unsuitable for multi-pet households – ideally they all need to be the only pet in a home, but an adopter’s specific domestic circumstances would always be taken into consideration.

We’re not completely sure how Toby, the elderly spaniel/Staffie cross, would react to other animals because he has been the sole pet in a household for so many years.

Sadly, Toby’s previous owner has had to move into a residential home and so he has entrusted the care of his beloved best friend to us.

Toby is fit and well and he has no vices.

He is an affectionate, loving and friendly boy, but he does need to go to the toilet fairly frequently during the day (simply due to his age) and so he can’t be left alone for more than a few hours.

Toby looks like no other dog – he is has a black and white roan coloured coat, short legs and a very, very waggy tail.

If you think you could offer him a loving retirement then come and meet him.

At the other end of the age spectrum we have a lot of young kittens in the cattery at the moment of all colours and temperaments, but we also have lots of people wanting them!

We would urge anyone wishing to adopt a kitten to register their interest by filling out a home-finder questionnaire, available on our website or from Ard Jerkyll.

If you’re not actively seeking to adopt an animal from us then please show your support in another way by coming along to the Big Charity Car Boot Sale being held at the Tynwald Mills marquee on Saturday, September 24, from 11am to 3pm. You will be able to bag a bargain or two from a wide variety of stalls and, even though it’s far too early to mention the subject, you might find a few Christmas presents as well! There are just a few spaces left if you would like to book a stall – contact Rosie on lairdscott76@gmail.com for further information.