MSPCA column: Turkey found wandering on the streets of Peel

It might sound glib to say that all the animals we have at Ard Jerkyll are special, but it’s true.

Some of them have had a tough time in life, and have been neglected and abused, and some have simply been unlucky – but all of them have a tale to tell and have needed to be cared for by the society.

Which is why the ‘Rescue Dog of the Year and Fun Dog Show’ on Sunday, September 4, is such a difficult, but memorable, occasion.

The kennels staff want to give an award to all the rescue dogs that have been rehomed since the last show, but there are just eight awards to hand out including Puppy of the Year, Foster Dog of the Year, Veteran Dog of the Year and Pedigree Dog of the Year.

We would love as many of you as possible to come along to Ard Jerkyll on Sunday to applaud the award winners and celebrate all the wonderful dogs we have rehomed.

The awards ceremony starts at 1.30pm and should last for about 45 minutes and then, after a short break, we will commence the Fun Dog Show.

Classes include Waggiest Tail and Golden Oldie and there’s something for every dog. Entries cost just £1 per class and there is no pre-registration – simply turn up on the day with your special canine companion and have some fun!

Chrissy Moss, a talented local artist, will also be at the show accepting commissions to sketch or paint dogs and other animals.

Her work is beautiful and captures a subject’s true character and uniqueness, and we’re lucky to be able to showcase her skills.

The ManxSPCA is probably best known for its rehoming of dogs and cats, but it cares for more unusual species too and this week’s ‘special guest’ is none other than a turkey.

He was found wandering the streets of Peel (literally) and is clearly used to human company because he is so tame, but as yet no-one has reported a missing turkey and so we are at a loss as to where he came from.

He is such an amusing bird, and actively ‘talks’ (well, gobbles) to anyone who will listen!

He’s very thin, and needs some TLC in our aviary, and so he definitely isn’t a candidate for someone’s Christmas dinner table.

In fact, once we have established that our turkey does not have an owner, we have a supporter who is keen to give him a loving home for the rest of his life – after all, to coin a phrase, a ‘turkey is for life, not just for Christmas’.

There’s more to the turkey species than one might think: they originated from Mexico not Turkey; they have been around for 10 million years (there are fossils to prove it); Edward VII made eating turkey fashionable at Christmas, and it replaced peacocks on the table in royal courts.

Another favourite at royal dining tables was rabbit, which was first introduced as a food by the Romans.

By the 19th century things started to look up for the rabbits as the Victorians began dabbling in breeding them for shows and competitions.

Since then we have more or less stopped eating rabbits in the UK although in many other countries they are still a regular part of the diet.

We have more than 20 rabbits of all shapes, colours and sizes in our small animals unit at the moment, and they are very definitely not for eating!

For example, we have Aniseed, who is a one-year-old, black Flemish Giant.

She is a very friendly girl who is always standing on her back legs looking for a stroke. She will need a lot of space to stretch out and to run about in as she is a large breed of rabbit, and she’s now fully grown. We also have Sally, who has come on a very long way since coming into the ManxSPCA.

She did not enjoy human contact when she first arrived, but now she will happily sit beside you for a bit of parsley. She is very cheeky and quite feisty, and she loves playing hide and seek by tunnelling under the hay and just popping her head out.

Please come and meet Aniseed and Sally, and all of our other animals.

You can do this every day, from 1pm to 4pm, except for Thursdays.