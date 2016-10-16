MSPCA column: We won’t judge you if you cannot cope with pets any more

Most of the reports we receive about animal welfare are due to an owner being negligent or simply unaware of their pet’s health and wellbeing requirements.

Very few reports are due to deliberate cruelty but, sadly, the four tiny puppies that were abandoned last week were the victims of a very cruel act.

They were found in a plastic refuse sack, which was tied up tightly and would have suffocated them, and thrown into a field directly opposite the Balladoole civic amenity site on the Bride Road in Ramsey. Luckily a passer-by who was walking her dog saw what happened and was able to rescue the puppies and alert us.

See the iomtoday.co.im story here

The puppies are now being given regular veterinary attention and are cared for around the clock by ManxSPCA team.

There are a few bleary eyes among the staff at the moment because the puppies are feeding every two hours, all through the night!

They are being closely monitored for any signs of infection, and in particular for Parvovirus which can be deadly.

We think the puppies are pure-bred border collies – two are red coloured and two are blue merles, the latter being quite a rare colouring.

The likelihood is that the puppies’ mother is also a blue merle, and her whereabouts and wellbeing are of great concern to us. She may well be suffering from mastitis, which will be very painful, and she will be missing her litter.

The police in Ramsey are appealing for anyone who might have information about the incident, which occurred at about 5pm on Thursday, October 6, to contact them or the ManxSPCA.

All calls will be treated in confidence, and Adrian Cannell, the society’s welfare officer, can be contacted directly on 488562.

It is believed that the sack containing the puppies was thrown out of a car, and CCTV footage may be able to identify the vehicle.

We are always puzzled when animals are abandoned on the island, given that Ard Jerkyll is so centrally located and within easy reach of most people.

Why not simply bring unwanted pets to us, even if they are left anonymously?

Better still, owners should simply let us know they’re struggling and we will collect their animals, without passing judgement or making a difficult situation even harder.

The four puppies won’t be out and about until they are fully vaccinated, at around 12 weeks of age, and we have already had several people registering an interest in adopting them when they are old enough.

This is the time of year when we remind dog walkers to wear high visibility clothing.

Even during daylight hours the long shadows make many of the island’s roads dark; and when dusk falls it comes very quickly. Please be seen and be safe.

If you need to borrow a high viz tabard please call into the kennels at Ard Jerkyll. We have a ready supply of them for staff and volunteers to use when they’re out on the roads, and we will happily lend them to other dog walkers.

If curling up on a sofa with a cat is more your thing as the nights draw in, then why not come and see the wonderful array of felines we have in our cattery at the moment?

Pablo and Scamp are new arrivals who were brought to us because their previous owners split up.

They are not brothers but they are very attached to each other.

Pablo is a pale ginger and white colour and is 12 years old, and Scamp is a shiny black four-year-old.

Both the boys have beautiful, large pale green eyes.

They are very friendly and enjoy human company, and they have lived with dogs before, but they’re not too keen on younger children.

Pablo in particular likes to be stroked and eventually rolls over so that you can tickle his tummy – a sign of real trust.

Can you offer them a loving, settled home for the rest of their lives?

You won’t be disappointed if you come to Ard Jerkyll to meet them.