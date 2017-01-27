MSPCA column: When animal adoptions break down

We always try to be very honest when we’re describing animals that need re-homing, so that they can find new owners who have the right circumstances and knowledge to make the adoption a success long term.

Sometimes, however, adoptions ‘break down’ and the animals come back to Ard Jerkyll.

The most common cause is that the owner’s existing animals do not get on with the adoptive one, and we always suggest that a family’s pets are brought to Ard Jerkyll and introduced to the new pet they intend to adopt.

We have a socialisation room in which dogs can meet each other away from the hustle and bustle of the main kennels block, and enclosed exercise fields for them to run around in safety together.

And a family’s existing pet rabbit can come ‘on holiday’ to Ard Jerkyll and stay with its potential new adoptive friend, sharing a pen under the supervision of the staff in the small animals unit, to make sure that they get along.

Like most dogs, rabbits are social creatures who enjoy the company of other rabbits and we recommend that they are kept in pairs.

The ManxSPCA’s rabbits are all neutered and so pairing them up with other rabbits will not result in lots of babies.

Cats are different

Often they prefer to live as the only cat in a house, and they can be quite hostile to new cats being introduced, especially if they are adults.

Usually time and patience win out - even if the cats do not become the best of friends they will tolerate each other, and live in relative harmony and create their own ‘space’. Beside cats not getting on with each other, the next most common reason for adopted cats to be brought back to us is that they don’t interact enough with their new owners – they’re too shy and nervous.

Elf and Star came to us as scared feral kittens before Christmas (as you can tell from their names).

They are still only five months old and thanks to the efforts of the cattery team and volunteers who spend as much time as they can socialising with them, they have started to respond. Rather than running away they now watch people with interest and curiosity, and they have started to meow which is a sign that they want to communicate.

Cats only meow to humans and not to other cats.

With a patient new owner who will give them time to settle, they will make wonderful pets.

Buxom bunnies

Over in the small animals unit the flags are flying because the rabbit who has been with us for almost a year, the Flemish Giant Aniseed, has now found a loving new owner. She was one of the five rabbits found abandoned in Arrasey Plantation but her size (she is large, even for a Flemish Giant) has meant that potential adopters have overlooked her. The unit has several other Flemish Giants such as Lexi, who is only five months old, and so we are still on the hunt for adopters who like their bunnies on the large side!

Eva

There is absolutely no time limit placed on the animals we look after, and whereas most cats and small furries are with us for just a few weeks or months some of our dogs can be at Ard Jerkyll for years until the right owner can be found.

Lovely Eva came to us in 2015 – she is a six year old brindle Staffie and she has been consistently overlooked by potential adopters. Apparently brindle is the least popular colour when it comes to owners’ choices, which may explain Eva’s long stay. She is incredibly friendly and affectionate, and her new owners simply need to spend time getting to know her.

She doesn’t get on with other dogs, though.

Social media

It’s sad to report that several members of staff have been vilified in some social media posts recently, casting doubt on the compassion and love they feel for the animals in their care.

The outpouring of support and encouragement for the staff in response to these posts has been amazing – thank you.