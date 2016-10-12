MSR give students a chance at new sports

Students from Ramsey Grammar School will be given the opportunity to take part in new sports.

On October 19, year 7 pupils (aged 11 and 12) will swap class room for field, to take part in ‘the Northern Six’.

The training session of badminton, hockey, golf, judo, rugby and netball gives students the chance to try sports they may not have considered or had access to.

The session was developed at Castle Rushen High School by the Manx Sports and Recreation (MSR) in an event called ‘Southern Six’.

After it was such a great success, it has been added to the school’s annual timetable.

Gianni Epifani, senior sports development officer with MSR, said: ‘In the south, the event has been a success, with sports clubs seeing increased interests from students.

‘We hope this success will extend to the north.’

He added: ‘I would like to thank community coaches.

‘Most have taken time off work to support the day and without them, the event would not take place.’

The event is a part of the Strategy for Sport 2014 - 2024, a plan to help improve the health of the island.