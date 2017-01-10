Name of man who died at Chasms is confirmed

The name of the man who fell to his death at the Chasms on Saturday afternoon has been confirmed by police as being Roger John Leece.

Tributes on social media had been paid to Mr Leece, who was 51 and lived in Union Mills, on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Chasms, deep fissures between rock stacks on the coast near Port St Mary, by members of the public who saw him disappear over the edge.

A police statement issued this lunchtime said: ‘At this time there are no suspicious circumstances and enquires are still ongoing.

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact police headquarters on 631212.’

Several posts on social media paid tribute to Mr Leece. One, from Celine Appleyard said: ‘Am devastated my wonderful caring love has gone. RIP my darling Roger.’

Former King William’s College pupil Mr Leece was a drummer with a band called The Government.

A post from John Quayle said: ‘Earliest memory of Roger was him constantly drumming with anything he could get his hands on, pencils, pens. He’ll be sadly missed.