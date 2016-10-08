Narropera trio present Cosi fan tutte

The island’s second Mozart Narropera Festival gets underway this month with the great comic opera Cosi fan tutte – ‘All Women behave so’.

While audiences in opera houses are often able to follow the essentials of the story, the Narropera trio of New Zealand-born pianist Haydn Rawstron, internationally acclaimed German opera singer Dorothee Jansen and German violinist Hanns Heinz Odenthal believe they can deliver a greater understanding of the opera and therefore enjoyment of the piece.

The Narropera format of one singer, one violinist and a pianist who is also the narrator, will perform an introduction, six arias and three duets from various characters, fitting to the opera’s dramatic high moments.

Haydn believes the innovative format is perfect for Cosi fan tutte, and says audiences that have seen their productions agree: ‘When I finishing writing it and after our first performance I remember saying to Dorothee: “If we had invented the format for Cosi fan tutte alone it would have been worth all of the effort because they work so well together.”’

The story and text are by Lorenzo da Ponte, Haydn describes the text as brilliant, subtle, witty and complex, with Mozart’s incomparable music reflecting these characteristics.

It tells the story of two sailors who are both engaged to Italian women. An old friend offers them a bet: given the opportunity, their loves will prove unfaithful in less than a day. Confident of their partners’ fidelity they accept. The men pretend to be called away to war, only to return in disguise and begin to woo the other’s lover.

The women fall in love as was predicted before the men come out of their disguise.

Haydn describes Cosi fan tutte as ‘an unfudged account of reality with no massaging’.

And he said ‘the wit, the humour, the incisiveness of its cynicism has much in keeping with the acid cynicism of Monty Python’.

When the opera was first performed in 1790, it found favour with the Viennese public but when the reigning emperor died all theatres were closed for a sustained period of mourning. The new emperor was not nearly as supportive of Mozart and public taste soon began to swing against Cosi fan tutte.

Throughout most of the 19th century, the story was regarded as not worthy of Mozart and several attempts were made to rescue Mozart’s music. New texts with different storylines were written and Mozart’s music was force-fitted to them.

It wasn’t until 1922 that Cosi fan tutte reached the United States, while Britain’s modern history with the opera didn’t begin until 1934.

Haydn said: ‘It’s not surprising that over the last 80 years it has risen up the popularity stakes in leaps and bounds. There are very many people who love opera that now consider it Mozart’s best piece. The Victorian generation would be horrified!’

The performance, in partnership with Hospice Isle of Man, takes place at Peel’s Centenary Centre on Saturday, October 15. It will start at 8pm, and is given without interval, finishing at 9.30pm.

Attending the concert will be Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and Lady Gozney. The Centenary Centre concert will be followed by performances at the Erin Arts Centre next spring and the Gaiety Theatre in the summer.

It will be the trio’s first performance of Cosi fan tutte in the island but they have already taken it to New Zealand and Kent. Following the Peel performance they will then perform at Dorchester Abbey and again in Kent before heading to New Zealand.

Then in May, they will perform Cosi fan tutte in Germany, with Haydn delivering the narratives in German.

Tickets (£12) are available online at www.etickets.im/cc/ and from the following shops: Peter Norris Music, Douglas; Celtic Gold, Peel; Shakti Man, Ramsey; Thompson Travel, Port Erin.