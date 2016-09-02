Nathan takes on 237-mile cycle challenge

A Kirk Michael man has set off on a mammoth 237-mile cycling journey from London to Paris in memory of his mum.

Businessman Nathan Evans began the challenge yesterday (Thursday) and will complete the cycle in just three days.

Today’s journey from London will see Nathan cycle through the South Downs towards Portsmouth where he will catch the overnight ferry to Caen.

Upon arrival he will set off straight away, cycling 87 miles to Evreux where he will catch some rest before setting off on the final leg of his journey, .

He will finish at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Cycling is a fairly new hobby for Nathan and he admits that he is ‘not a cyclist by any stretch of the imagination’.

He decided to take on the challenge to raise money for the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

It is a charity which is very close to Nathan’s heart after he lost his mother, Eleanor, to the illness. He wanted to thank them for looking after his mum, and also help them find a cure for the disease.

Nathsn started his training while his mum was in the midst of having chemotherapy as he wanted to show her that he is doing something to support the people who were helping his mum through her battle.

The Kirk Michael man described his mum as a ‘woman with a great sense of fun and a passion for travel.’

He said: ‘She carried on with her travels until she was diagnosed with cancer.

‘It’s her love of an adventure that gave me the idea to pedal to Paris.’

Telecommunications provider Sure has supported Nathan by providing him with a phone so that he is able to update friends, family and supporters on his progress during his journey.

So far he has raised £1,525, just beating his target of £1,500.

All the money raised will go towards the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

It is the only dedicated charity for patients and research at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre,.

The centre is one of the largest cancer centres in the UK with 10 sites across Merseyside and Cheshire,

It offers pioneering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and proton therapy treatments for patients.

Funds raised go towards improving patient experience and funding vital research, the latest therapies and innovations in cancer treatment.

If you would like to support Nathan’s fundraising efforts visit his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nathscycle to make a donation.

To find out more about the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and its work go to www.clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk/charity/home

Or alternatively visit ‘The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and Charity’ on Facebook.