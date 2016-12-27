National Space Centre displays Manx stamp cover featuring Tim Peake

A limited edition aerospace-themed framed Isle of Man stamp cover signed by British European Space Agency (ESA) Astronaut Tim Peake while he was in space has been loaned for display to the National Space Centre.

Travelling over 123,000,000 kilometres at a speed of 27,600 kilometres per hour, the first day stamp cover was signed by Tim along with six others while he was on board the International Space Station (ISS). The covers were also imprinted with the official ISS stamp.

The special covers were produced to mark the Tim’s journey as the first British ESA astronaut on the ISS and depict the eight stunning high-definition stamp images from the Royal Aeronautical Society’s 150th anniversary collection showcasing cutting-edge science and technology over the last century and a half – from the conquest of air to current developments of the Trent jet engine and Tim’s Principia mission to the ISS.

Tim signed seven special covers in total on 12 January 2016 – 150 years to the day when the Royal Aeronautical Society was founded – and will be loaned for display in aviation and science museums around the world – the first being the National Space Centre in Leicester. Two of the covers have been returned to the Isle of Man Post Office.

Visitors to the National Space Centre in the future will be able to see the special edition stamps covers on display.

One hundred and fifty additional covers were signed by Tim before he began his ISS mission and are available for purchase from the Royal Aeronautical Society and www.iomstamps.com.

Maxine Cannon, Isle of Man Stamps and Coins general manager, said: ‘Isle of Man Post Office was honoured when Tim Peake agreed to take seven of its special covers into space with him and sign them whilst on ISS. Now both Tim and the covers have returned to earth, these historic items will go on display at various locations in the UK and USA for all to see. The covers and other stamp collectibles in the Royal Aeronautical Society 150th anniversary collection are a demonstration of the Isle of Man’s strong links with space and satellite industries.’

Dan Kendall, curator of the National Space Centre, said: ‘It is always a privilege to be able to display objects that have been into space. It is actually quite rare for things to come back once they have been up, so to receive something that Tim Peake signed in space is exciting. First day covers have a long history with space travel and it seems only fitting that Tim’s historic mission should be marked with presentation stamps. That those stamps commemorate 150 years of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s tireless work on behalf of the aerospace industry is even more apt.’

Lee Balthazor FRAeS, past president of the Royal Aeronautical Society and chairman of the 150th anniversary committee, said: ‘The Royal Aeronautical Society is privileged that Tim Peake signed these special aerospace themed stamp covers while he was in space on the very day when the Society was founded 150 years ago.

‘Part of Tim’s mission was to inspire young people with aerospace achievement, which was one of the main goals of the Society’s sesquicentennial celebrations. We hope that through loaning the stamp covers in the UK and beyond we will continue to inspire current and future generations well beyond our anniversary year.’