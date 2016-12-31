Nationalists to remember Illiam Dhone, the Manx martyr, on Monday

Manx nationalists will gather at Hango Hill in Castletown on Monday (January 2) for the annual Illiam Dhone commemoration.

Speakers this year will be Minister for Policy and Reform and Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas, who will be giving the oration in English, and Mec Vannin’s Mark Kermode who will be giving the Manx oration.

The 2016 Illiam Dhone ceremony at Hango Hill Castletown.

The event takes place each year on the anniversary of Dhone’s death near the site of his execution in 1663.

Proceedings begin at 2pm.

The event is organised by Mec Vannin, the Manx Nationalist Party, in conjunction with the Mannin branch of the Celtic League.

It was first held as a ‘one-off’ in 1963 by Mec Vannin but then subsequently revived as an annual event which has been held every year since 1979.

Over the years there have been a wide range of speakers and topics covered including politics, social issues, human rights, language, culture and the environment. Government policy is often the target of criticism.

This year’s commemoration falls in a significant year as 2017 is the 70th anniversary of the visit by Eamon De Valera, the Irish leader which led to the recording of the last Manx native speakers.

The year also marks the centenary of the death of Sophia Morrison, much revered in nationalist and cultural circles.

After the speeches a wreath is laid and the proceedings conclude with the National Anthem.

A social gathering is usually held after the commemoration at the Hill in Castletown.

Both speeches will be included in the special issue of Yn Pabyr Seyr to be published on the day.

lliam Dhone, aka William Christian, is hailed as a martyr by Manx nationalists - although labelled a traitor by some others.

He negotiated a peaceful surrender to Parliamentarian forces during the English Civil War – securing the island’s unique position and preventing a massacre. Following the restoration he was arrested for treason and sentenced to death. A pardon from King Charles II came too late and he was executed by firing squad at Hango Hill on January 2, 1663.

Celtic League’s Bernard Moffatt said Dhone’s action had saved the island and protected its political integrity.