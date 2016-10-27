Need help with fuel bills?

Douglas residents will be able to find out how they can receive help paying their fuel bills this winter at Douglas Coal Fund’s annual general meeting.

The meeting will take place on November 3 at 3pm at Douglas Courthouse. Voucher distribution meetings will then be held on November 15, December 13, January 17 and February 21 to receive applications. They will be held at 1pm in the church hall at All Saints in Douglas.

Only residents of Douglas are eligible for help and their total household income must be less than £300 per week. Applicants will have to fill in an application form and provide photo identification, a current utility bill, proof of all income for their household, and proof of tenancy or ownership of the property. Applicants should bring all necessary documents to the distribution meetings.