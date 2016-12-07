Neighbours who were alarmed by family row rang 999

A row between a nephew and his uncle raged for so long that a concerned neighbour, who could overhear shouting and swearing, ended up calling the police.

Charlton Andrew Gary Watterson’s row with Dillon Rice was first heard by a neighbour at around 7.30am and police finally arrived on the scene as the disagreement continued sometime after 1.30pm.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain told Douglas magistrates that shouts were heard from the house of ‘Get off me’ and even ‘I’m going to kill you’.

The commotion was so alarming neighbours dialled 999.

When police arrived at Watterson’s home at Watterson Lane in Douglas, they found 20-year-old Watterson outside the house sporting a facial injury. Mr Rice was inside the property and when they went inside, Watterson told him: ‘Say nothing. You fell down the stairs.’

An argument then flared up again with the pair swearing and shouting at one another.

Mr Swain said both were treated at Noble’s Hospital before being detained and charged with provoking behaviour. Mr Rice was dealt with at an earlier hearing, he said.

Defending Watterson, who admitted the offence, Ian Kermode said: ‘He does accept there were swearing and threats between him and his nephew. It developed from being boisterous to swearing. They were intoxicated and there were family issues underlying this.

As Watterson had spent five days on remand at Jurby, he was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £125. The offence was just four days after the licence expiry from a previous offence.