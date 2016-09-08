New cafe set up to help youngsters with autism

A new cafe in Douglas is helping young people with autism to gain work experience and find employment.

‘Boards and Brews’, set in between the Rovers Return and the Salvation Army, in Lower Church Street, is the idea of Jenny Brew from Willaston.

Jenny has six children, two of whom have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a condition that affects social interaction, communications, interests and behaviour.

It is estimated that about one in every 100 people in the UK has ASD. More boys are diagnosed with the condition than girls.

The symptoms are present before three years of age, although a diagnosis can sometimes be made after the age of three.

Jenny explained: ‘The idea was to set up a place for the community and for ASD youth to gain work experience. We can then help them find permanent employment in the community. It’s a cafe for all ages to come and spend family time or fun time with friends playing board games. The board games are to help people talk and communicate, and enjoy something different.

‘We are staffed by volunteers who either have ASD or by their parents and siblings. There is myself, my fiance Brad Unsworth, my sons Alex and Kieran Brown, my daughters Alyssa Brew and Beth Brown, Orry Bagnall, his mum Nell and his sister Raven and new staff member Ollie Revill.

‘The cafe was started with public donations and is non-profit. All money made goes towards rent, bills and games. Any money left goes towards helping train the ASD youth at the cafe and finding them permanent employment.’

‘Boards and Brews’ is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am until 6pm and on Sunday from midday until 3pm. Follow the cafe’s activities on its Facebook page.