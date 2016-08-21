New confectionery cup up for grabs at St John’s Produce Show

St John’s Produce Show will take place on September 3 at the village’s Methodist Hall with a new cup up for grabs.

The show, which will start at 3pm, will be raising money for two Manx charities: Bridge the Gap, which works to improve facilities and support for teenagers and young adults with long-term health needs; and the Peel and Western branch of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.

The new trophy, The Tommy Kinrade Memorial Cup, is for best exhibit in children’s confectionery by an entrant aged 10 and under.

It has been presented to the show by Barbara Kinrade in memory of her husband, who was a huge supporter and a committee member.

Prize money has also been donated by Margaret Kennaugh and her family in memory of her husband John, the show’s long-standing auctioneer and supporter.

Call 801467 or email sjps@manx.net for a show schedule.