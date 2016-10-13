‘New Council of Ministers will be more Tory,’ says Moffatt

Bernard Moffatt from the Mannin branch of the Celtic League has been giving his verdict on the new Council of Ministers.

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle announced the line-up on Monday morning.

Asked for his thoughts on Mr Quayle’s choices, Mr Moffatt said: ‘I may have to reappraise my view of Howard Quayle because I have been a bit scathing in the past. But after seeing what he did in inviting potential troublemakers into the tent in Kate Beecroft and Alf Cannan, I am impressed by the fact that he did that.

‘I think Howard is well intentioned. I’m starting to see him less as the greedy property owning farmer and more the egalitarian reformer.

‘The other ministers seem fairly solid and dependable.

‘It is going to be a right wing government, probably more than in the past. It just depends if it goes too far.

‘Most Manx governments in living memory have been small ‘c’ conservative but the balance has tipped and this is big ‘c’ or Tory with a vengeance.

‘Howard’s great mistake is probably leaving Laurence Skelly in the Department of Economic Development but there are several things to clear up there and that will keep the Chamber on side.’

One thing Mr Moffatt is not impressed with is the appointment of Alf Cannan as Treasury Minister.

‘I think the picture of the Manx economy that’s been painted is not accurate. It’s not as bad as it has been painted,’ said the Celtic League man.

‘At the hustings debate Howard Quayle proposed a bond issue over 30 to 40 years. That’s the way governments manage their debts. Up to now they’ve been borrowing from the banks and getting ripped off.

‘But when Mr Quayle made the suggestion Alf Cannan rolled his eyes. I thought that indicated two things; to do something so blatant incidcated a lack of control and that he doesn’t have a grasp on fiscal reality.

‘I don’t think Alf is the right man in Treasury. His father was probably the architect of the current financial success of the island.

‘Chris Thomas has more acumen for Treasury Minister. He would try to work out all the angles before making a decision.’

Speaking about Kate Beecroft’s appointment as Health Minister, Mr Moffatt said: ‘One problem is she’s a populist, she likes to interact with the public but she might find it’s difficult to meet the aspirations of the public.

‘One point I would like to make is that people sometimes comment asking why I give my views on these things, but from 1980 up to the last government I have dealt with all of these people first hand so I have a fairly good idea where this government is going.’