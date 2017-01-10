New details on site access for south flats conversion

Extra details about site access and pedestrian crossings have been submitted as part of an application to convert the former Canada Life building in Castletown.

Ballasalla company M.O.P. Holdings Limited applied (16/00356/B) to convert Canada Life House in Alexandra Road into seven residential flats with a balcony garden in March last year.

In an additional statement provided by JTM Architecture it says that vehicle access can be improved by replacing the traffic mirror to the entrance of the site with a bigger one, to give greater visibility along Alexandra Road.

And it proposes a dropped kerb to allow residents to access Bridge Street via the roundabout in the most convenient location to Castletown with further access to Victoria Street to match the level access to Alexandra Road.

The additional statement confirms while the proposed flats would be accessible to wheelchair users and disabled users, they are not specifically designed for sheltered housing or care homes.

A minimum of 10 car parking spaces would be provided.

The application was supported by the local authority when it was discussed in April last year.

Commissioner Colin Leather said while it was sad to see properties being converted into flats, it was a nice residential site overlooking the river and railway line.

Canada Life vacated the building in 2014. Commissioner Alwyn Collister pointed out the company had outgrown the site as there had not been adequate parking for staff.

In a statement from Black Grace Cowley dated June 2016 it says ‘interest for office space to rent in Castletown continues to be extremely limited, particularly for larger tranches of space, where we have had no significant enquiries for Castletown for some years’.