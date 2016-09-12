New devices to help blind cast their vote

Blind and visually impaired people in the island will be able to vote independently in the upcoming general election thanks to some new devices.

When the island goes to the polls on September 22 visually impaired people will, for the first time, be able to cast their vote in private.

The development is thanks to the introduction by Isle of Man Government’s Cabinet Office of tactile voting devices (TVDs).

They are plastic devices which fit over the ballot paper and, through raised numbers which correspond to each candidate, allow a visually impaired person to identify who they want to vote for without assistance.

The TVDs also help guide the person to the box where they place their mark to vote.

Previously, blind and visually impaired people had to rely on polling station staff to assist them, meaning they were unable to have privacy while they voted.

The Manx Blind Welfare Society (MBWS) has welcomed the introduction of the new devices.

Chairman of the charity Charles Fargher said: ‘As a result of consultation and discussion between the society and the Cabinet Office’s Policy and Administration Executive, which administers elections, TVDs will be available in the Isle of Man for the first time.

‘This simple device, which will be available at every polling station in September, allows blind and visually impaired people to have the independence to cast their vote in private, without being dependant on another person.

‘Few people want to rely on others to carry out simple tasks, and everyone wants the ability to exercise their democratic right to vote without having to share their candidate selection with another person.’

He added: ‘One of the core missions of the Manx Blind Welfare Society is to ensure equal access to opportunities, services, employment and social life for blind and visually impaired people, and enable everyone to live their life as independently as they choose.

‘The introduction of TVDs is a significant step towards that aim and is welcomed by MBWS.’

The society, which looks after the interests of more than 600 people with serious sight loss in the island, providing free services and support, has made training in the use of TVDs available to all polling station staff ahead of the general election.

To find our more about the society and its work, visit www.mbws.og.im or go to ‘Manx Blind Welfare Society’ on Facebook.