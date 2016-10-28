New director of public health pledges fresh approach

The new director of public health has promised to bring a fresh approach to the department of health and social care.

Dr Henrietta Ewart has served as interim director since April 2015 but has now been officially appointed, taking office in December.

Dr Ewart said: ‘Achieving improvements in health across our population requires collaboration across government and local communities.

‘If we are to work together to improve the island’s health and wellbeing it is important for the public to understand our change in approach and how we function.’

Public health focuses on improving the health and wellbeing of the whole population, delivering services in four key areas: health intelligence, health improvement, health protection and care advice.

The health of the public plays a key role in the government’s five-year strategy, designed to improve the wellbeing of the island.

Kate Beecroft MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, congratulated Dr Ewart on her appointment, and said that the five-year strategy was ‘a lead contributor to our goal of helping people to take greater responsibility for their own health’.

Dr Ewart’s priority will be to ensure that the department is providing good information on public health.

For more information go to www.gov.im/publichealth, or follow it on Twitter: @publichealthiom