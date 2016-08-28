New era for Isle of Man Newspapers

Isle of Man Newspapers has embarked on a new era.

It has been taken over by Tindle Newspapers Limited, a company that publishes more than 200 titles across the south of England and Wales.

Sir Ray meets Chief Minister Allan Bell

Sir Ray Tindle, the founder of the company, visited Isle of Man Newspapers’ headquarters in Peel Road, Douglas, on Wednesday to meet staff.

He was accompanied by executive directors Wendy Craig and Scott Wood.

He said: ‘We are the entire top management and the entire shareholding of TNL, which is independent, not connected to any political party or conglomerate.

‘We have heard a great detail about you from Warren [Butcher, managing director] and Trudi [Williamson, deputy chairman] and it is a great pleasure to meet you.

Warren Butcher (Managing Director, IOM Newspapers); Trudi Williamson (Publishing Director, IOM Newspapers); Wendy Craig (Executive Director, Tindle); Sir Ray Tindle (Chairman, Tindle); Richard Butt (Editor, IOM Newspapers); Scott Wood (Executive Director, Tindle); John Watterson (Sports Editor, IOM Newspapers)

‘What we have heard, added to what we have known over many years about your papers, made us keen to purchase this company.’

Sir Ray is now chairman of Isle of Man Newspapers.

Chief Minister Allan Bell visited the company to meet the new owners.

Deputy chairman Trudi Williamson said: ‘We were all delighted to meet Sir Ray, Wendy and Scott.

Trudi Williamson (Publishing Director, IOM Newspapers); Wendy Craig (Executive Director, Tindle); Sir Ray Tindle (Chairman, Tindle); Warren Butcher (Director, IOM Newspapers); Scott Wood (Executive Director, Tindle)

‘Tindle Newspapers is committed to newspapers like ours and we know that being a part of that company means our future is bright.

‘The staff were all so pleased to each be given a Tindle teddy bear!’

Tindle Newspapers bought the Manx company from Johnston Press for £4.2m.

Johnston Press took over Isle of Man Newspapers in 1994, before that the company had been owned by the Halifax Courier since the late 1970s.

Richard Butt, editor of Isle of Man Newspapers, said: ‘We all think this is a positive move for Isle of Man Newspapers.

‘Sir Ray has been in newspapers since the war. He is clearly incredibly enthusiastic about local journalism, produced by people who really know their communities.

‘We are all looking forward to working in the new group but as far as our readers and customers are concerned, it will be business as usual.’

