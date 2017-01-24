New fire regulations are now in force for flats

New fire regulations came into force at the beginning of this month and the fire service wants to remind the public about them.

The Fire Precautions (Houses in Multiple Occupation and Flats) Regulations 2016 are on the government website, along with guidance to help property owners.

The regulations relate to properties in which people have their own bedrooms, but share facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Inspections of flats and houses in multiple occupation are carried out by the fire service and officers are available to provide advice.

Carl Kinvig, senior fire safety officer, said: ‘The human and financial impact of a fire in a flat or house in multiple occupation can be devastating. Fortunately incidents of this nature are rare in the Isle of Man and the new regulations will further reduce the risks and, most importantly, save lives.’

He added: ‘Previously there were no fire safety standards specified for houses in multiple occupation, which present a similar fire risk as flats.’

There is no requirement to make any changes to flats that were inspected and signed off as complying with the Fire Precautions (Flats) Regulations 1996 prior to the new regulations coming into force on January 1.

Any new developments or work carried out in connections with flats and houses in multiple occupation after January 1 must comply with the new regulations.