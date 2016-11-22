New guide for cancer patients

An essential guide for anyone recently diagnosed with cancer has been produced.

The information pack has been designed and written by the IOM Cancer Services User Forum, in conjunction with the Macmillan Cancer Information & Support Service and Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.

It is designed to help the patient keep all the information needed about their type of cancer, the treatment they will receive and the support services available on the Isle of Man - all in one place.

The cost of printing the binder has been sponsored by the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.

This information pack includes:

* A place to store all the key information that is given to the patient once they have received a cancer diagnosis

* A place for the health professionals to record down essential information for the patient to refer back to

* A space for the patient to write down their thoughts and questions that they may have for their Health Care professionals

* An index of useful contacts in the island that might assist them with support

For more information about the User Forum, contact 498612, email csuf@manx.net or visit their Facebook page.

IoM Anti-Cancer Association can be contacted on 252725 or by email at iomanticancer@gmail.com