New iPads approved for councillors

Councillors in Douglas are to get now iPads.

The council’s Executive Committee heard the devices, which are now four years old, have software which is no longer supported.

Councillors use the iPads to access email, calendars, documents and electronic agendas for meetings. In the near future they will also be used for council members to manage their expenses.

Approval was given to replace the existing equipment with new iPad Air 2 devices which have keyboards. Initial cost is to be met from the council’s IT budget.

The iPads cost £345 each but are said to offer many benefits including savings in printing and paper. Cost equates to £86 per year per councillor, over four years.