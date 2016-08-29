New land for business identified

Land to the south of Cooil Road in Braddan has been earmarked as a potential business park.

It’s part of a government initiative aimed at releasing new employment land to support economic growth in the island.

A call for sites for employment land was issued last year.

This was in response to the findings of the Employment Land Review 2015 which highlighted strong demand for additional land to be released for employment purposes, such as manufacturing or warehousing, as well as land suitable for high-quality technology uses.

It was recognised that land supply would start to dry up, particularly in the east of the island, if new sites were not released, stalling future investment and economic growth.

Fourteen sites were submitted and assessed. A report published in June 2016 identified land at Sangster’s Field, the Nunnery, as the two preferred sites.

Work is currently taking place to explore the suitability of progressing these sites through the Development Order process for Tynwald approval.

Now a second report has identified an additional plot south of Cooil Road which has the potential to be developed for employment purposes.

The land, identified as ‘Site 9’, was assessed against a comprehensive set of criteria and found to score as highly as the two sites highlighted in the earlier report.

Assessment of Site 9 could not be completed at the same time as the others as part of it was subject to a planning appeal. That appeal has now been concluded, with approval being granted for the development of a car showroom.

Once the Employment Land Review 2015 has been updated by the Department of Economic Development, consideration will be given to how best to take forward Site 9.

This may be as a second Development Order or as part of the emerging Area Plan for the East. The call for sites for the Area Plan is open until September 16.

Policy and Reform Minister John Shimmin said: ‘The government is committed to driving economic growth to support our ambitions of securing a sustainable future for the Isle of Man. With the release of this additional report, it is clear there is land with potential and this has been recognised through a thorough site assessment process.’

He added: ‘Development orders are a mechanism to bring forward land ahead of the wider Area Plan process. A commitment has already been made to work on one Development Order. There is now the opportunity to consider how best to support further investment opportunities.’

The report have been prepared by Bilfinger GVA and can be viewed at www.gov.im/eldo