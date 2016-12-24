New Market Place gateway plans

Plans for the gateway to St Peter’s Church in Peel’s Market Place have been revealed by the island’s Regeneration Committee.

But there are still some problems, with Peel Town Commissioners raising issues with the railings, gates and position of a control box.

The archway at St Peter's Church and Market Place, Peel

The regeneration work at the Market Place kicked up a storm earlier in the year when Peel commissioner Hazel Hannan described the work done as ‘vandalism’ and a ‘disgrace’ after a historic sandstone wall at the front of the church was demolished.

The wall was replaced with white steps which sparked outrage from many residents.

Two protests were held in the Market Place organised by Mrs Hannan and Peel resident Steven Moore.

The protest group raised concerns over further regeneration plans to fill in the gateway of the church with the sandstone from the demolished wall.

Plans to remove the metal archway above the gateway were also criticised.

After discussions with the island’s regeneration project manager Steven Stanley and Peel Town Commissioners it was agreed that the gateway would be retained and gates would be provided in a similar style to the last recorded gates to the churchyard.

Now the latest plans have been revealed by the regeneration committee but a spokesman for Peel Town Commissioners said: ‘Points have been raised with the Regeneration Manager, Mr Stanley, for him to pass on to the Regeneration Committee.

‘The railings do not match the originals located from the gate post on the right of the entrance to the hairdressers shop.

‘For example, there are no round embellishments on the existing cross braces and there is only a single top cross brace.

‘Also, the gates when open, block the pathway to the left as you enter the churchyard.

‘In addition, the gate stop on this side protrudes and is a trip hazard in the middle of the new paving.

‘There is an existing control box behind the gate pillar between the old entrance and the new steps.

‘This is now in a prominent location and it should be relocated to a less conspicuous location.’

Mrs Hannan, speaking on behalf of the protest group, said: ‘We are very pleased with the gates. I was asked to research how the old gates looked and I sent the regeneration committee that information.’

The existing arch is also being kept which was another victory for the protest group.

The plans show that the metal archway will be removed, blasted, primed, painted black to match the new gates and re-installed.

Mrs Hannan will be raising issues over the clocktower.

She said: ‘The clocktower needs to be renovated and we will raise this with the committee. There has been some erosion of the sandstone on the harbour side.’