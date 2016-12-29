New MHK Tim Baker has faith in the importance of society

Tim Baker puts great faith in the importance of society

In the run-up to the election there was much emphasis on his business background, but his political view is much wider.

‘Society is the key thing,’ he says.

‘The economy is not the end. The economy is a means to the end, because that pays the bills.’

He places community at the heart of society.

When we meet, the old mantra of education meeting the needs of business has been in the news again.

Refreshingly, given his business credentials, he regards education as more than a workforce production line and prefers to let the experts get on with it.

‘They are the professionals, whether it is education or health. They have spent their lives training and developing skills. These are highly qualified people who are in it for the right reasons.

‘You can get too much central control and managing by numbers.’

He adds: ‘I am finance by background and you have to have key performance indicators, but you cannot let them dictate because otherwise, you saw this in the UK, you get people managing the KPIs and playing games to get the stats right.

‘There is a tendency in life where people are knocking others for what they cannot do. What we have got to do is look at what they can do and build on that. Everybody brings something to the party.’

Such comments are likely to be welcomed by many in the teaching and medical professions, as a refreshing change from the headaches they suffer from being used as political footballs.

They may be disappointed that Mr Baker, rather than involvement in those areas, was appointed to the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture and the Department of Infrastructure, as well as planning committee chairman.

A lengthy business career in the UK pre-empted his return to the Isle of Man as group finance director of DLP.

He is the main backer of the Sure Strike bowling alley in Ramsey, which he describes as a ‘social enterprise’.

‘It is run along business lines, but it is the there to serve the community and that is what it does.’

Throughout our conversation, he is open and engaging, happy to talk about anything, including his faith.

He was one of the few election candidates to declare their faith. His Christianity underpins his policies.

‘It is the foundation of how I view the world. Having a Christian faith is part of me so I take that into what I do.’

It is the bedrock to his vision of community, but it does provoke inevitable questions.

I venture that a public commitment to a faith may ring alarm bells in some quarters, particularly given the Equality Bill’s arrival on the scene and the likely debate on abortion.

He is happy to talk about this and, in terms of his view of community, it is inarguably all-inclusive. There is nothing in the Equality Bill that troubles him.

The abortion debate is perhaps where people will watch with most interest. How will his faith affect his stance?

‘Our laws are quite dated in this whole area and we have to recognise that time has moved on since those laws were set,’ he says.

‘I am in favour of a proper review of the legislation and the arrangements, with an acknowledgement that, actually, it is happening and we have to deal with it in the most humane and compassionate way that we can.

‘I have not been in the position where I have had to make a decision to have an abortion and I think we have got to respect that women who are in that situation need their interest protected.

‘The reality is that the right solution is somewhere in the middle, but all the groups deserve the right to be heard. There needs to be an adult, grown-up debate.

‘There needs to be a recognition of the life of the woman and there needs to be a recognition of the life of the unborn child.’

He adds: ‘We need to look more widely around it because, clearly, if people are getting pregnant when they are not choosing to get pregnant, the question arises is it a lack of sex education or a lack of contraception or advice?

He knows there are other faith groups who take a harder line. His view on the matter is that it is not always black and white, something that applies to his interpretation of Christianity.

‘You get put in a box. There are lots of different people within the Christian faith and not everybody agrees with my take on it, but I take it on a basis of compassion and fairness and, basically, trying to give people the opportunity to live their life to the full.’

So, how does that sit with, for instance, the Bible and homosexuality?

His reading of the Bible is that it is not in favour of homosexuality, but he says that many Bible passages are against behaviours that are regarded differently these days.

‘My view is treat these people in the right way,’ he says. ‘They are all people who deserve compassion and love and everything else, not to be castigated because of their sexuality.

‘We have got to treat people of different sexuality in the same way we treat people of different race and different faiths. All are equal.

‘Whether or not I think homosexuality or abortion or anything else is a preferred way of life, I recognise that, actually, it is reality and we have to deal with that in a compassionate way and not castigate people for those things.’

It is not, perhaps, the clearest position, but it does not come across as an attempt to evade the questions; more to show that Bible interpretation is not binary.

His faith may be the fulcrum of his beliefs, but it does not restrict the range of issues which he wants to address.

We discuss everything from coastal erosion, an ongoing problem for his constituency, to the ‘Jurby master plan’ proposals by entrepreneur Denis Cunningham, about which he shows cautious interest.

‘I want to be the best MHK I can be,’ he says.

‘The way I can do that is being positive and constructive and working with people, not standing on the outside chucking rocks at them.’