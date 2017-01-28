New plans for town’s golf course

A new 15-year strategic plan for Douglas golf course should help to realise its full potential as a community asset, according to the captial’s councillors.

The move comes after a motion by Councillor Falk Horning last October questioning whether better use could be made of the site which in the current financial year received a subsidy of more than £150,000.

His proposal suggested selling off the clubhouse, using up to one third of the course to build affordable housing and the rest for other recreational purposes.

Council leader David Christian was quick to point out the site including the club house is used as a public amenity by residents in the area, it has three public rights of way actross the course, a running track used by Kewaigue School and is also used by dog walkers. He said the subsidy was falling year on year and next financial year would represent just four pence in the pound on Douglas’s rates.

As a result of the new strategic plan, councillors believe the subsidy will continue to fall.

Councillor Ian Clague said it was important to preserve a valuable recreational space and to develop it as a community asset for a wider, non-golfing audience as well.

‘The aim is to extend the benefit to more than just the golfing community,’ he said.

‘One idea is to plant Christmas trees possibly to use commercially. We can also do some more landscaping. It’s got great potential as a countryside amenity and we want to keep it for the golfers as well.’

In answer to some critics who have said the course, with its subsidy and smaller membership fees, creates unfair competition with other courses around the island, he said: ‘Really it’s an unfair comparison as it is a municipal course.

‘It has been there for many years and most other courses set up for commercial purposes should have factored that into their business plan anyway. The Douglas course is open to anyone. It has been there for over 80 years and is different from a private course whose business to make money. It’s also there for tourists who visit and want to play a round.’

Councillor Christian said subsidy for the course dropped by £13,000 last year and next year it will amount to just 4 pence in the pound of next year’s rate set for the capital.