New project aims to help those suffering with drug and alcohol problems

A new project to help people with drug and alcohol problems on the island has been launched.

It began with a series of informal community chat sessions which were held at venues across the island.

The project’s aim is to assess and better understand drug and alcohol issues in the Isle of Man, and plan future services.

It is hoped it can also help prevent drug and alcohol abuse and as well as support those with addiction.

The project - called a joint strategic needs assessment - was started by the island’s multi-agency Drug and Alcohol Steering Group.

There will also be interviews with current service users and engagement with schools and youth clubs and members of Tynwald.

Minister for Social Care Kate Beecroft said: ‘With finite resources, it is more important than ever that health and social care services are properly planned and commissioned and that we focus on the outcomes of the five year strategy for health and social care.

‘We need to systematically review the health and well-being needs of the island’s population - gaining insight and evidence to help government agree its priorities for funding services.

‘A joint strategic needs assessment is a widely used and respected tool for achieving this. It will provide a unique picture of local needs, gaps in current and projected future provision, and identify the short and the longer-term strategic priorities.’

The Centre for Public Innovation (CPI) has been appointed to carry out he work following a tendering exercise and it is being financed through the island’s ‘seized asset fund’.

CPI has worked with local authorities in England as well as other crown dependencies on similar issues.

Feedback is invited from the public and anyone wishing to contribute to the review, in confidence, can email drugsandalcohol@gov.im or write to Drugs and Alcohol JSNA, Public Health Directorate, Cronk Coar, Strang, IM4 4RJ.