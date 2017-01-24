New rates announced

Local authorities around the island have been announcing the rates for the 2017-18 financial year.

Patrick, Rushen and Arbory commissioners have announced increases so far, with Patrick’s rates going up to 160p in the pound, an increase of 14 per cent, Arbory going up by 2p to 117p in the pound and Rushen going up by 10p in the pound, from 85p to 95p.

In Rushen there will also be £65 charge per household to cover costs of refuse collection and disposal, up from £63 for the previous year.

A spokesman for Patrick Commissioners said of their increase: ‘Last year we managed to reduce the rates but we are having to spend £20,000 on street lighting that wasn’t in the budget,for the Foxdale road works area. And we are spending £20,000 on replacing the play equipment by the school.’

Marown is the only authority to so far announce a decrease, reducing their rates for the second year in a row, this time by 1.33 per cent from 150p in the pound to 148p in the pound.

Michael rates remain the same at 136p in the pound and there will also be no change to Bride’s rates.

Douglas Council will announce its rates following a meeting on Wednesday (January 25), as will Port Erin Commissioners.

Castletown Commissioners’ rates are likely to be revealed at the end of the month.

Onchan’s rates were due to be set at a meeting last night (Monday).

Malew rates will be set on Thursday (January 26). Other rates are yet to be announced.