New school facility caters for students’ emotional wellbeing

An ‘Emotional First Aid Room’ has opened at a school in the south of the island.

The Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann has provided funds to Castle Rushen High School to help develop the new emotional support service.

With the help of the organisation, the school has been able to equip a permanent base for the service, in which students can feel safe about opening up and addressing their feelings.

Teacher John Danielson said: ‘Supporting our young people’s good mental health is an increasing priority of schools.

‘UK statistics show that about one in 10 young people have a mental health problem and about one in 12 young people self-harm.

‘Young people may feel hopeless or overwhelmed at times and may need support and encouragement to address the issues concerning them.’

CRHS’s Emotional First Aid service is staffed by a combination of professionals and specifically-trained school teachers. It provides initial support to students in a familiar environment, helping to make emotional situations better before they escalate.

Students can self-refer, and appointments are given quickly and in confidence.

Head teacher Keith Winstanley said: ‘We are grateful to the Rotary Club for its financial support in helping us to equip our Emotional First Aid room. Their investment will help us to support the emotional needs of our students across the 11 – 18 age range.’

John Lindon, chairman of the public relations committee of the Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann, said: ‘Caring about the wellbeing of the island’s young people is very important to us.

‘We were delighted to be able to help Castle Rushen High School to set up its emotional first aid provision.’

Anyone interested in finding out more about Emotional First Aid at Castle Rushen High School are welcome to contact the school on 693500.