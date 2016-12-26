New women’s health consultant appointed

A new consultant in women’s health, who has more than a decade of experience, has begun working at Noble’s Hospital.

Rehana Zaman, who undertook her full training in the east of England, will lead the island’s colposcopy services in addition to her work as a general obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Mrs Zaman has worked in large specialist hospitals as well as a busy district general hospital.

This has given her experience in all areas of women’s health, including complicated and high risk obstetrics and gynaecology.

Mrs Zaman explained: ‘What attracted me to the role was the opportunity to provide a more personal level of care.

‘This is particularly important to me, as it is for all doctors, but something that is increasingly difficult to achieve in England’s NHS.

‘There’s a busy workload at Noble’s Hospital, of course, but there is also time to get to know patients a bit better and really understand their needs.’

She added: ‘When I saw the job advert for Noble’s Hospital it piqued my interest and after a visit to the island and the opportunity to meet the consultant team and other colleagues I decided to apply for the job.

‘I also realised what a beautiful place the island is and the quality of life it can offer me and my family. So far I have been very happy here.

‘Everyone has been so helpful and welcoming and it is a good working environment.’

Mrs Zaman is an accredited colposcopist, which involcesusing a special microscope to perform a detailed examination of the cervix.

Her other areas of special interest are minimal access surgery, advanced labour ward practice and medical education.

In her role as chairman for one of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists international liaison groups, Mrs Zaman helps to facilitate education and training links with the South Asian country of Bangladesh.

The appointment of Mrs Zaman as a consultant, the first in six years for women’s health on the island, brings the permanent team of consultant gynaecologists back up to four, following the recent retirement of Bob Fayle.

She joins a team comprising Michele Moroney, consultant gynaecologist with a specialist interest in fertility; Mike Divers, consultant gynaecologist with a specialist interest in urogynaecology; and Tarun Ghosh, consultant gynaecologist with a specialist interest in laparoscopic surgery.