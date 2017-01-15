New Year change for chair-based exercise

The running of a chair-based exercise programme, previously run by the government, has been taken over by JustGoPhysio Limited.

Michelle Poyzer of the Department of Health and Social Care’s Public Health Directorate officially handed over the reins of the chair-based exercise programme to JustGoPhysio Ltd physios Sharif Gomaa and Stephanie Maddrell who will continue running the courses at six venues around the island, with the help of instructors Roy Wilson, Irene Taggart and Nikki Barrett.

The government Public Health directorate introduced the programme to provide a community exercise session for anyone who struggles to exercise standing up. JustGoPhysio Ltd are a small Douglas business with a passion for helping people in the community stay fit, well and independent.

To find out more about a venue near your home, or to join the new ‘Better Balance’ group, you can call 612439 or email thepolyclinic@hotmail.com